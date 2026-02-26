Howard County families say crumbling schools are an afterthought as board votes on budget

The Howard County School Board voted on its 2027 fiscal year budget and finalized future spending plans, but families are concerned about the crumbling schools that have been forgotten.

At a contentious meeting that led to a 5 to 2 vote for a budget, school board chair Jennifer Mallo said most students will be impacted in a positive way.

However, some families say their students are still being left behind, and their schools need renovations.

Mallo said all hope is not lost for families and students who didn't hear the outcome they wanted.

There's an efficiency study being done, and that will help determine how they move forward next with upgrading buildings, specifically high schools, that need it.

Before the budget is ultimately finalized, it still needs approval from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, who earlier this week found some challenges with the budget, mainly the budget's price tag.

Months-long conversations

Months-long conversations over a spending budget for 2027 boiled down to a lack of funding and prioritizing projected growth of a new school and expanded classrooms over fixing older buildings.

Mallo said the school board's decision doesn't mean the board hasn't heard the voices of concerned parents.

"It tackles what I think are the highest rank priorities," Mallo said. "A high school right now, we're looking at 140 to 180 million. That takes up everything."

Oakland Mills High families angered by outcome

Oakland Mills High School families have been clamoring for renovations to be done to their school after the revelations of mold, poor facilities and temperature problems, among other issues.

Students performed a walk out over the conditions a few months back. And before Thursday's Howard County Board of Education meeting, parents protested for a better learning environment.

"Not seen, not heard, not valued, the kids are upset and frustrated about the situation that's been going on," said Shana Shropshire, the Oakland Mills High School PTA president.

However, the $71 million allocated to be spent won't go towards any high school in the county.

"We know there are insufficient funds to drive forward renovations of every building that needs it," Mallo said.

Oakland Mills families stormed out of the meeting in disgust after the vote.

"The simplest way for me to understand it is that they don't care what happens to these kids," said parent Jen Hayashi.