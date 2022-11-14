Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say
Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say 00:29

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.

The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.

There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.

Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.

The Baltimore City Fire Department's hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 3:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.