After four days and over 10 hours of testimony, the murder trial of Norman Waker ended on Friday with a hung jury and a mistrial, according to WJZ's media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Waker, a 66-year-old man who uses a wheelchair, was charged with first- and second- degree murder and attempted murder for the shooting of two men in a senior living facility earlier this year.

The jury deliberated for 5 1/2 hours on Friday.

The trial concerned the events surrounding an alleged dispute over $80 in cigarettes, when Waker shot and killed Clyde Barnes, 79, and shot at his neighbor, Vance Winston Bey, 73, on the second floor of Pleasant View Gardens senior living facility on the morning of Feb. 20.

Following Friday's mistrial, Waker's case is expected to be reassigned on Monday to a new court date for retrial.

The new trial will likely be scheduled in the next 90 days, according to his attorney. But Connell said nothing is certain.

This story by Nori Leybengrub continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Jury deadlocked after 5 hours deliberating, leading mistrial in senior facility shooting case