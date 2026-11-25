With the Thanksgiving nor'easter bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to the area, BGE is preparing for possible power outages while offering tips to customers on how to navigate the storm.

BGE has increased staffing and added 50 additional field crews that will be deployed to respond to any power outages as quickly and safely as possible, the utility provider said in a news release.

Although BGE will be working throughout the holiday, the company said the safety of its employees and contractors is a top priority. It noted that some repairs could be too dangerous to complete, such as using bucket trucks during high winds.

In cases where a repair cannot be completed, BGE will restore services as soon as it can safely do so, according to the release.

Before the storm arrives, BGE is encouraging customers to follow these tips to help keep them comfortable and safe:

Keep bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable food on hand.

Customers who rely on electricity for medical equipment, or who may be elderly or have disabilities, should confirm backup plans in case of an extended outage.

Assemble an emergency kit with a battery–powered radio, flashlight, first aid supplies, blankets, extra batteries, medications, and important phone numbers.

Fully charge cell phones, computers, electric vehicles, and other devices before the storm arrives.

If you have a landline, keep a corded phone available in case mobile devices lose power.

Place a working flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home. Don't use candles!

Customers can use the BGE.com outage map to check for the latest outage information as well as the total number of outages in a specific area.

BGE is asking that customers report downed wires and power outages using the following resources:

Online at BGE.com

BGE's free mobile app, available at the Apple Store or Google Play

Text message, to 69243

Phone, by calling 877-778-2222

We urge our customers to stay away from downed wires and assume any downed wire is energized -- stay away from any storm-damaged electric equipment.

To report an outage or downed wire, call BGE at 877-778-2222 or go to BGE.com/outage.

BGE says these reporting resources will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If customers wish to receive email and text notifications, they can sign up at BGE.com/alerts.

If a customer smells gas or suspects a gas leak, BGE says to leave the area immediately, get to a safe location at least 100 feet away, and contact 911 or BGE at 877-778-7798.