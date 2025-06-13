Watch CBS News
Local News

Custody battle ends in brutal murder of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins

By
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Paul

/ CBS Baltimore

Custody battle ends in brutal murder of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins
Custody battle ends in brutal murder of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins 02:48

On Friday, new details surfaced in the case of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, the young girl who was reported missing Tuesday night in New Castle County, Delaware.   

Court documents show there was a years-long custody battle between the child's father and her mother, who was charged with murder on Thursday.

The most recent document was filed just three months ago, signed by both parents, agreeing that three-year-old Nola Dinkins would spend four weeks this summer with her father after he petitioned to keep Nola in their home state of Indiana. 

Then, in June of 2023, Nola's mother, Darrian Randle, filed a notice of relocation to take her daughter out of Indiana.   

That request was later withdrawn after pushback from Dinkins' father, and the two landed on an agreement to share custody of the young girl, but the document names Randle as the designated custodial parent.   

Nola Dinkins' final moments

On Tuesday night, Randle reported Dinkins was abducted by an unknown man at gunpoint in Delaware, but she later admitted that report was fake.   

Charging documents reveal Randle was living with her boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Britten of Cecil County.   

According to the documents, Randle admitted to beating the little girl with a belt until she died, and Britten helped her dispose of the body. 

It is not clear at this point how long Randle and Dinkins had been living in Maryland or if Dinkins' father knew the two had left the state. 

However, neighbors say they never saw a woman or child at the home. 

"I saw him a couple times in the backyard to wave, that kind of thing. But that was it, the only contact I really had," said.. 

Randle has been charged with murder, assault, and child abuse. He is awaiting extradition to Maryland. 

Ashley Paul

Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.