The Baltimore County Police officer who shot a woman after she displayed a knife and a gun in Middle River in September will not be charged in connection with the incident, according to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The incident involved 21-year-old Sadie Holman of Odenton, who was shot by Corporal Haddix of the Baltimore County Police Department, said a statement issued by Brown's office.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Carroll Island Road on Sept. 3 at around 6 a.m. for a report of an armed woman wanted in connection with an assault.

Holman was believed to be suicidal after leaving a location in Howard County, and officers there requested that Baltimore County officers investigate.

When officers found Holman, she was inside of her vehicle. As they began engaging with her, police said she surrendered a knife. Police said Holman then produced a firearm, prompting Haddix to shoot at her. Body camera footage of the shooting was released last month.

Holman was transported from the scene to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Haddix had been engaging with Holman for about 10 minutes when she reached between the driver's seat and the center console, according to the attorney general's statement.

"Corporal Haddix asked Holman what she was doing and what she was reaching for; at the same time, he backed away from the vehicle and unholstered his department-issued firearm," the statement said. "Holman retrieved and produced a black handgun. She racked the slide of the handgun, at which time the officer positioned on the passenger side of the vehicle yelled, 'Gun, gun, gun.'"

Haddix discharged his weapon one time during the incident, and no other officers fired shots, according to the attorney general.

"Another gunshot was heard at nearly the same moment as Corporal Haddix's shot. The investigation determined that the second gunshot was fired by Holman with a handgun registered to her," the statement said.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded that Holman's death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The shot fired by Corporal Haddix struck Holman in the left back shoulder, the statement said.

"An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that the subject officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law," the attorney general concluded.