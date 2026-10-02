AG's office releases body cam footage of fatal police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

The Attorney General's office released body cam footage of a fatal police-involved shooting involving a 21-year-old woman in Middle River last month.

The shooting took place at the 1000 block of Carroll Island Road on Sept. 3 after police were called to locate an armed woman.

When officers arrived, they approached a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Sadie Holman of Odenton, inside a vehicle at the end of the road.

Body camera footage showed one of the officers speaking with Holman, who was crying at the time.

The officer says to the woman, "If you come out and talk to us and we make sure you don't have any weapons, we'll get you everything you need."

The woman appears in distress as she speaks with the officer.

Moments later, the woman reaches for a firearm before another officer yells to others that she has a gun.

The officer who had been speaking to the woman fires a single shot at the woman.

Witness officer bodycam footage showed a clearer angle of the woman reaching for and cocking the weapon.

Following the shooting, emergency medical services (EMS) transported Holman to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead after initially being in critical condition.

No responding officers were injured during the incident.

Officers recovered a firearm inside the vehicle near Holman after the shooting.

The Independent Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. They ask anyone with information to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.maryland.gov.