NFL Schedule Release: Ravens open at home, to play four primetime games in 2023

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens now know when they will play their 2023 games.

The NFL released the Ravens' schedule Thursday night, which includes four primetime television games and a trip to London to play Tennessee in October.

They will play seven games (six different opponents) against teams that reached the postseason in 2022 (Cincinnati – twice, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle). Five of the Ravens' final seven games will feature opponents that earned a 2022 postseason berth.

The Ravens will open their season at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

They will also have home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

The NFL announced Wednesday the Ravens will play the Tennessee Titans in London at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

The Ravens will travel to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

They will travel 25,442 miles in 2023. Only five teams (Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers) will cover more mileage.

This offseason, the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson.

They also drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

They signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract extension in January.

Last season, the Ravens finished second in the AFC North with a 10-7 record. They lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-17.

Ravens' 2023 Schedule

Preseason

Friday, Aug. 11 – vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21 – at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Sunday, Sept. 10 – vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 – vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 – at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 – at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – vs. Tennessee (in London), 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 – vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 – at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 – vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 – vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 – vs, Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 – Bye

Sunday, Dec. 10 – vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 –at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 – vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 – vs. Pittsburgh, TBD