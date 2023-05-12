Mark Viviano breaks down the Ravens' 2023 schedule

BALTIMORE - Seventeen games. Nine are at home and eight are on the road.

Super Bowl in Las Vegas February 10.

You can find the full schedule here.

The Ravens' regular season path kicks off in Baltimore with the Houston Texans in town Sunday, September 10.

The first road game is the following Sunday at Cincinnati.

The three-week stretch of games at Cleveland, at Pittsburgh and in London vs Tennessee is a noteworthy run of games away from home.

The Ravens do get three-straight at home Nov. 5 vs Seattle, Nov. 12 vs Cleveland and Thursday night Nov. 16 vs Cincinnati.

Also notable, two home games to end the regular season: December 31 vs Miami and January 6 (or 7th) vs Pittsburgh

The 2023 Ravens will rack up considerable frequent flyer miles with the London game, plus trips to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Arizona.

Those trips are in stark contrast to a year ago when the Ravens had the benefit of a 17-game schedule that had them leave the Eastern time zone just one time: a road game at New Orleans.

When comparing the Ravens' schedule to their division opponent, this is what you need to know.

Our 2023 schedule. 😈



Full schedule release now on NFL Network and NFL+ | @SeatGeek



🎟️: https://t.co/4Fx1BXUgTn pic.twitter.com/1lHFSbKm1O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023

The Ravens, Bengals, Steelers and Browns will all play games against the AFC South (Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Tennessee) and the NFC West (Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco and Seattle).

The difference between the Ravens and their division rivals is the three games on each of their schedules that are dictated by their finish in 2022.

The Ravens' second-place finish has them playing Miami, Detroit and the L.A. Chargers.

The Bengals' first-place finish has them playing Kansas City, Buffalo and Minnesota.

The Steelers' third-place finish has them playing Las Vegas, New England and Green Bay.

The Browns' fourth-place finish has them playing the N.Y. Jets, Chicago and Denver.

When looking at the strength of the schedule for each team, do so with an understanding that there's no true measure of how teams will perform in 2023 as injuries and other factors will impact any attempt to project an outlook.

If going by the win/loss records of opponents in 2022, the Ravens will have the 21st most difficult schedule or the 12th easiest- if you want to look at it that way.

Bottom line, the Ravens look to be an improved team with a potentially exciting offense and a schedule of 17 games that should have them in the hunt for the playoffs, again.

When Lamar Jackson was drafted five years ago, he declared that the Ravens were going to get a Super Bowl out of him.

He has five more years on his new contract to make that happen after just one postseason victory in his first five seasons in Baltimore. 2023 should be fun.

We'll have it covered for you from mini-camp, to training camp to the regular season and beyond.