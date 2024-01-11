New York Times names Baltimore a top place to visit. The author explains why

BALTIMORE - Looking for one of the best places to visit in 2024?

Make a stop at Charm City.

The New York Times named Baltimore as one of the top 52 places to visit this year.

Baltimore joins the list that includes Paris, Maui, New Zealand by train, Singapore, O'Higgins, Chile, Ladakh, India and Geneva, Switzerland, among other destinations.

The author of the piece, Daniel Scheffler, joined WJZ to discuss his new-found love with Baltimore.

Scheffler said he found Baltimore by accident when he visited to do a story on John Waters, a legendary filmmaker, writer and actor from Baltimore.

"I came to your beautiful town/city to interview John Waters, and spent some crazy time with him," Scheffler said. "And, I have not stopped coming. I loved it so much the first time I arrived that I just couldn't help but write about it."

Scheffler said he was impressed by the art scene and the hospitality.

"People thought I was absolutely crazy but I walked Baltimore from north to south, from east to west, to every neighborhood, and people stopped me and asked what I was doing and where I was going," Scheffler said. "I was a man on a mission."

Scheffler said Charm City lived up to its name.

"It was one of those places that, it's called Charm City for a reason, but I felt like it was so authentic and wasn't trying to be any other big city," Scheffler said. "That, for me, was so special. I couldn't stop talking about it."

You can read Scheffler's story here.