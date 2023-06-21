New Towson medical clinic provides primary care for LGBTQ+ community 'with no judgment'

BALTIMORE - A medical clinic servicing the LGBTQ+ community opened in Towson.

LifeBridge Health started AffirmCare, the system's first primary care office for the LGBTQ+ community this spring.

It's the system's attempt to remove healthcare barriers.

"What myself and so many other patients are looking for is just proper health care," patient Eric Crouse said. "Just to be seen and understood by our providers with no judgment in a safe space."

Doctors have made it their mission to create a judge-free zone in Towson that allows everyone to get the care they need.

"I just want this to be a place where people can be themselves and people can feel comfortable being who they are," Director of AffirmCare Dr. Kjell Wiberg said.

AffirmCare, which opened in March, fills a void by working to remove healthcare barriers ranging from a lack of understanding to discrimination.

"Because of stigma, many patients have not been seen by doctors in a long time or they are not straightforward with providers so they don't bring up issues," Dr. Wiberg said.

Patients have access to hormone therapy, educational materials, screenings, prep services and more.

"You may be fine outwardly but you never know what's going on underneath," Crouse said. "So seeing your doctor on a regular basis can help you understand any number of issues."

Crouse also added that it has been a lifesaver and a valuable resource in Maryland.

"Having that provider see you as you truly are without judgment is honestly a big piece of health care," Crouse said.

AffirmCare is open to anyone seeking primary healthcare services.

For more information, visit this website.