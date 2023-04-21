New speed cameras announced in Baltimore school zones

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced two new speed cameras in Baltimore school zones in a bid to make drivers slow their roll.

Starting on or around Monday, May 8, the agency said speed camera implementations will start at these locations in multiple directions.

1200-1500 blocks of W. 41st Street – Medfield Heights Elementary School, Robert Poole Junior High School and Independence High School

5200-5700 blocks of Cedonia Avenue – Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School

Vehicles detected exceeding the speed limit by at least 12 MPH will be fined $40, but no license plate points will be assessed.

School zone cameras operate Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the year.

Enforcement at the locations could be on a temporary, rotating, or permanent basis, the DOT said.