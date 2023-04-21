Watch CBS News
Local News

New speed cameras announced in Baltimore school zones

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced two new speed cameras in Baltimore school zones in a bid to make drivers slow their roll. 

Starting on or around Monday, May 8, the agency said speed camera implementations will start at these locations in multiple directions. 

  • 1200-1500 blocks of W. 41st Street – Medfield Heights Elementary School, Robert Poole Junior High School and Independence High School
  • 5200-5700 blocks of Cedonia Avenue – Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School

Vehicles detected exceeding the speed limit by at least 12 MPH will be fined $40, but no license plate points will be assessed. 

School zone cameras operate Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the year. 

Enforcement at the locations could be on a temporary, rotating, or permanent basis, the DOT said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 8:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.