New Maryland superintendent of schools, Dr.Carey Wright, shares vision ahead of 2024-2025 academic year

BALTIMORE-- The first day of school for many Marylanders is a few days away. 2024-2025 will be the first full academic year for Maryland's new state superintendent of schools Dr. Carey M. Wright.

It's her first full term since being officially appointed earlier this year.

Wright stepped into the role after being selected as interim superintendent in October 2023. In April 2024, the State Board of Education appointed Wright as state superintendent, and she began a full term in July.

WJZ sat down with one of the state's top educators to find out what her vision and goals are ahead of the school year.

"Maryland's got the resources, it's got the talent...it's got everything in place," said Wright. "We really just need to double down and focus on what we're doing with children."

Since stepping into this role, Wright said she's learned a lot, but there are several big issues they need to tackle, including proficiency rates.

"Over the past decade, our scores have really been dropping, and our proficiency rates are near where they need to be in both reading and in math," Wright explained.

"I mean, one piece of data across the state that we're concerned about is chronic absenteeism. That is, that's way too high," said Wright. "We've set a goal of cutting that in half over the next three years."

Wright said she does recognize concerns school districts have and explained the agency has multiple plans in place.

"In January, the board passed a resolution that in the 24-25 school year, all schools will be implementing the science of reading," Wright said. "We do know that it is a researched evidence-based practice of how we teach children to read."

The science of reading is an approach focusing on vocabulary, phonics, and comprehension.

"And looking at our math pathways, math standards, making sure that all children starting in pre-K through grade 12 are on a path to be college and career ready by the end of grade 10," said Wright.

Following the Blueprint for Maryland's Future legislation will also play a key role.

"Lots more money from the Blueprint going to multilingual learners, students with disabilities, children in poverty, and then obviously our expert review teams out and about," Wright explained.

Wright believes collaboration from the state level to the classroom will be key.

"Put resources in parents' hands so that they know what needs to be done and helping children at home, but we're here to be a real partner and a collaborator and a problem solver," Wright said.

This is one reason why she created a task force to help bridge the gap between school ratings and academic performance.

"About 76% of our schools rated as three, four, or five stars, and yet we only had a 47% proficiency rate in reading and an overall 23% proficiency rate in mathematics," Wright explained. "So...something's missing somewhere."

But what isn't missing, is her confidence Maryland schools will make major strides this year.

"I have confidence that if we're all working together, that's exactly what we're going to do," Wright said.