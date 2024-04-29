Dr. Carey Wright named Maryland state schools superintendent, sets priorities for term

Fourth temporary channel now closed on Patapsco, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's interim state schools superintendent is dropping the interim title.

The state school board, last week, voted unanimously to offer the full-time job to Dr. Carey Wright. She was serving as an interim replacement superintendent until she was selected last week after months of interviews with dozens of applicants.

Wright replaced Mohammed Choudhury who elected, last fall, not to seek another term.

On Monday, she laid out her priorities for the next four years.

"I'm just a firm believer that accountability drives behavior," Wright said.

New permanent Maryland state schools superintendent Dr. Carey Wright told the media Monday: the state's low student literacy and math scores need to be improved.

"That, to me, is the top priority is how do we change the trajectory of student achievement so it's heading in the right direction, because, right now, it's not," Wright said.

Wright says professional development for teachers will be prioritized.

After assessments released last summer showed a 47 percent overall proficiency rate in English language arts and 23 percent in math.

The most recent scores are up from the post-pandemic lows, but down over the past decade.

"They have been a continual drop in both ELA and mathematics," Wright said.

Wright also said an assessment and accountability task force will meet in May.

"Without really sitting down with people and talking about it and really getting to the nitty gritty, we're not going to be able to solve all these problems," Wright said.

Wright is from Maryland, but spent nearly a decade as Mississippi's state superintendent.

Her four-year term will start July first, with a starting salary of $360,000.