Bills signed into law in Maryland to reduce energy costs, support economic development and more

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a third batch of bills into law Tuesday, including the anticipated Utility RELIEF Act, which promises to save some residents money amid soaring energy costs.

The governor also signed multiple bills to support economic development in the state and improve public safety across several categories.

What is the Utility RELIEF Act?

The Utility RELIEF Act aims to address increasing concerns about energy bills, with lawmakers saying it will save residents hundreds of dollars.

The governor, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk introduced the package of bills as a joint effort to tackle rising gas and electric costs.

The measure prevents utility companies from passing employee salaries on to customers. It also closes a loophole that allowed companies to receive incentives for volunteering to join a regional grid, something the governor says they are already obligated to do.

The measure also requires data centers to pay their "fair share" of the energy they use and pay for any infrastructure upgrades.

Under the new law, utility companies are required to base their rates on historic costs rather than forecasts of future costs.

Finally, the measure also directs funds to a limited-income program that caps monthly bills for vulnerable residents. This provision has the potential to save eligible Marylanders $1,400 per year, lawmakers said.

Supporting economic development

On Tuesday, the governor also signed the DECADE Act into law, which aims to support economic development across the state by extending tax credits, incentives and state programs that attract investments.

The measure updates Department of Commerce programs with the goal of improving the return on investment, the governor said.

Under the new law, the Research and Development Tax Credit will be extended through 2031, and the Employer Security Clearance Cost Tax Credit will be extended through 2032.

The measure also encourages growth in the film industry by eliminating the state's $10 million production cap required under the Film Production Activity Tax Credit, allowing for larger productions to be completed in the state.

Improving public safety

Other bills that were signed into law Tuesday include Mason's Law, named after 13-year-old Mason Kearns, who died after being swept into a drainage pipe during a 2025 storm.

The law requires that storm drains be marked, guarded and graded to improve safety standards.

HB252 directs the State Department of the Environment to require its accredited lead paint abatement service providers to be covered by a performance bond or reliability insurance.

Another bill, SB877, allows for a stop sign monitoring pilot program to be introduced in some Baltimore school zones. The program uses AI technology and cameras to fine drivers who disobey stop signs. The collected fines would be used to support youth programs and services.