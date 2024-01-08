New cameras used to track illegal dumping culprits in Baltimore | Here's how they work

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City's Housing Department has added new cameras to capture illegal dumping around the city.

These new cameras capture a clearer image, have better night vision, and more technology, to assist investigators looking to catch illegal dumpers.

In years past, Baltimore City officials have threatened citations and fines to discourage illegal dumping. Now, thanks to new cameras, dumpers could face criminal charges.

"They have been instrumental," said David McGinnis, a Director in Baltimore City's Department of Housing and Community Development's Special Investigations Unit.

McGinnis says illegal dumping is a major problem in Baltimore City.

"We'll respond to approximately 13,000 311 complaints for illegal dumping, and those are just citizen complaints," McGinnis said.

McGinnis says the city uses approximately 100 cameras to survey about 60 known dump sites throughout the city.

As WJZ looked at one of the cameras Monday morning, a fresh dumping, from less than 24 hours ago, was caught on camera.

To track those responsible, the city extracts license plate numbers or vehicle serial numbers of the cars used in the act.

McGinnis and his unit say they also look through what was dumped for clues in their investigation.

"We'll look for identifiers - a packing slip, mail, a tag to indicate the warehouse it was shipped from or possibly the address it was shipped to," McGinnis said.

The 100 cameras that the city has at its disposal are mobile and they are moved around to different locations as needed.

WJZ asked McGinnis if he has noticed less illegal dumping with the city utilizing new technology.

He said that he has seen is less repeat dumpers facing criminal charges.

He believes public education about how to properly dispose of trash will also help combat this issue.