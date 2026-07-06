New Baltimore County superintendent outlines plan over next 100 days

New Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Heiser laid out his first 100-day agenda on Monday, centered on raising academic performance.

This summer, Dr. Heiser is making his rounds across the county with six "Meet the Superintendent" events.

In his agenda, he emphasized the need for improving efficiency and establishing a unified message. But he said the core purpose of his role is to improve education outcomes.

His first three sessions, which will go from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., are listed here:

Thursday, July 9 at Pine Grove Middle School

Thursday, July 16 at Lyons Mill Elementary School

Tuesday, July 21 at Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts

Community members will get to voice their priorities for the Baltimore County Public School System.

"I will share some highlights of work ahead," Dr. Heiser said. "Our core purpose is to improve student achievement for every student in this school district. We will have an unwavering commitment to every single student to build a culture where excellence is nurtured and expected every day. There are times we won't live up to that expectation, but we will always be striving for it every single day."

The new school superintendent in Baltimore County

Last month, Dr. Heiser was approved as the county's new schools superintendent, replacing Myriam Rogers. Rogers announced her retirement in February after serving in the role since 2023.

Dr. Heiser, who started his new job on July 1, had previously served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

He was selected over three other finalists.

Dr. Heiser said during a public forum last month that he is an "instructional leader, but now with an operational vision as well."

"With that skill set, here I am. I feel like my talents and passion for education have come full circle right here in Baltimore County, the opportunity to serve students and put my skills to work for the good of students, and to help Baltimore County become the best school system in the nation," Dr. Heiser said.

Dr. Heiser has served as principal and office leadership roles in three Maryland school districts, according to Baltimore County school officials.

In 2013, he was named the Maryland High School Principal of the Year.