Navy loses to American in Patriot League Tournament

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Matt Rogers had 17 points in American's 52-51 win against Navy on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament.

Rogers was 8 of 11 shooting for the Eagles (17-14). Johnny O'Neil added 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and he also had nine rebounds and four blocks. Lorenzo Donadio recorded nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor. The Eagles snapped a five-game skid.

The Midshipmen (18-13) were led by Daniel Deaver, who posted 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Sean Yoder added nine points, five assists and two steals for Navy. Tyler Nelson also put up eight points. The Midshipmen broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

American had a six-point lead in the final minute and held on to win.

