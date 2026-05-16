Napoleon Solo takes Preakness crown amid protests over horse racing

Laurel Park came alive with Maryland's biggest horse racing event of the year Saturday. The Preakness Stakes' temporary move from Pimlico Race Course for its 151st running did not dampen spirits — as thousands packed the park to watch Napoleon Solo take the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The speedy two-year-old beat hometown favorite Taj Mahal.

Napoleon Solo, ridden by jockey Paco Lopez, wins the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park on May 16, 2026 in Laurel, Maryland. Heather Diehl / Getty Images

Soaking up tradition 30 miles from Baltimore

Laurel native Taylor Benefiel told WJZ the Preakness brought a different atmosphere to Laurel Park.

"It's a little bit more rowdy, a lot more expensive drinks, but hey, we're here for the fun, and the gambling," he said. "I've been watching horse races all my life. My family grew up around horses. We used to own race horses that ran at this track. It's really cool to have it in Laurel."

Attendees at the Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park in Maryland. May 16, 2026. CBS News Baltimore

Many dressed for the occasion, with fashionable fascinators of all materials and colors adorning heads — a Preakness tradition.

"I have multiple fascinators. I'm a tea party girl, but I had to get one to match my dress," said Nyri Harris, who was attending her first Preakness. "I actually have the whole thing. I have gloves, I have a fascinator. It's a little bit too hot for the gloves. But you just have to be on theme. Any time I can dress up, I want to do it. Everybody looks really, really good today."

Protesting the horseracing industry



Outside the track, protestors made their voices heard and demanded an end to racing altogether and the millions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies they allege keep the sport alive.

Horse racing protesters outside the Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park in Maryland. May 16, 2026. CBS News Baltimore

"All of it's cruel. All of it is unnecessary. And all of it is being subsidized by our taxpayer dollars," said animal rights advocate Bailey Chapman. "We need to take a stand to ensure that no more horses are dying, no more horses are being killed, no more horses are injured, and our taxpayer dollars are no longer holding up this industry."

The protest follows a Black-Eyed Susan race at Laurel Friday morning that ended with 3-year-old colt Hit Zero collapsing and dying from cardiac arrest.

The Maryland Racing Commission defended the state as having among the safest tracks in America, telling WJZ in a statement, "Maryland continues to rank among the safest racing jurisdictions in the nation, a distinction earned through rigorous veterinary oversight and proactive regulation."

But Sully disagrees.

"Very typical and unfortunately inevitable in this vile industry," said Jennifer Sully, an animal advocate with Horseracing Wrongs. "The vast majority of horses killed are two, three and four years old. Last year, 27 horses were killed at Maryland racetracks, 24 of whom were killed at Laurel Park."

Horseracing Wrongs says that more than 400 horses have died at Maryland racetracks over the past 12 years.