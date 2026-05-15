Horse's death during Black Eyed Susan Day reignites safety concerns ahead of Preakness

What was supposed to be a celebratory start to Maryland's biggest racing weekend turned tragic Friday when a horse died after the opening race on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Laurel Park.

The death renewed criticism from animal rights advocates and raised fresh concerns about safety in horse racing.

As Black-Eyed Susan day got underway at Laurel Park on Friday, racehorse 'Hit Zero' died in his debut. The Maryland Racing Commission stated its death was a cardiac event.

Veterinary personnel responded immediately, and the Equine Medical Director initiated a full post-incident review. The commission says a necropsy will be done on 'Hit Zero' to confirm the exact cause of death.

The horse's owner posted on social media saying, "What was supposed to be a dream-come-true day to kick off his career—on my son's 6th birthday no less—ended in the tragedy that every horse lover fears."

Deaths are inevitable

Advocates against horse racing told WJZ these types of incidents are inevitable in this sport.

"Horses are killed every day on our tracks. So this is all just business as usual, but of course, it breaks my heart," they said.

'Hit Zero,' a favorite in the 6-furlong race, was trained by Brittany Russell.

Russel also trains "Taj Mahal," one of the top horses competing in Saturday's Preakness race at Laurel.

Russell took to social media today to say she is heartbroken, and that 'Hit Zero' was a family horse loved by so many.

Maryland Racing Commission responds

WJZ reached out to the Maryland Racing Commission for an interview, but they told us it would not be feasible.

However, they did send a response, saying in part:

"Maryland continues to rank among the safest racing jurisdictions in the nation, a distinction earned through rigorous veterinary oversight and proactive regulation."

According to the nonprofit Horse Racing Wounds, 426 horses have died at Maryland tracks since 2014.

"It takes me back to Graskel dying in 2019, it takes me back to having a meltdown who was killed just 3 years ago on Preakness Day," the advocate added.

In 2023, horse racing at Laurel Park was temporarily suspended after a report by the Maryland Horse Racing Commission found that there had been at least 13 horse deaths that year.

Activists are set to protest animal cruelty and horse deaths outside of Saturday's races, but the second leg of the triple is still set to go on as planned, welcoming thousands to Laurel Park.