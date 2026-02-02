3 arrested in connection with murder during armed robbery in Baltimore

Three men were arrested in connection with a murder during an armed robbery in Baltimore, police said Monday.

Officers said 36-year-old Davon Johnson was killed during the armed robbery at a home in the 1700 block of East 25th Street. The incident happened on Jan. 14.

On Monday, police said 19-year-old Derrick Williams, 18-year-old Dasean Williams and 28-year-old Keishonne Moore were arrested in connection with Johnson's murder.

They have each been charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bail at the Central Booking Intake Facility, officials said.

Crime in Baltimore

Baltimore has recorded 10 homicides so far in 2026, as of Feb. 2, compared to 11 at this time in 2025. The city has also recorded 26 nonfatal shootings so far this year, compared to 24 during this time in 2025, according to data from city police.

This year, the city saw its first homicide days into the new year on Jan. 3, after a shooting in the 700 block of North Patterson Avenue. A 55-year-old man died shortly after, police said.

In 2025, the city recorded its first homicide on Jan. 9, 2025, and in 2024, the first homicide was on the second day of the year.

Last year, Baltimore experienced historic progress in dropping violent crime rates and saw its fewest homicides in almost 50 years, data from police showed.

Homicide rates declined by 31% — with 133 cases in 2025, compared to 194 in 2024 — and non-fatal shootings decreased by nearly 24%, with 311 cases reported in 2025, and 412 reported in 2024.