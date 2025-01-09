Baltimore police investigating man's death, first homicide in 2025

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore Thursday afternoon, marking the city's first homicide investigation of the new year.

Officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to the 5900 block of Daywalt Avenue where a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot multiple times, according to police.

Anyone with information on the investigation should call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First murders of previous years

In 2024, Baltimore police investigated its first homicide on the second day of the new year.

Police said 16-year-old Noah Gibson was killed on the unit block of Gorman Avenue.

In 2023, a 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison was shot and killed shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, marking the first murder of that year.

Continued decline in homicides

Baltimore City reported 201 homicides in 2024, which was 58 fewer than what was reported in 2023.

In 2023, Baltimore recorded fewer than 300 homicides, which was the first time since 2014, and a 21% decrease from the previous year.

"It's a good accomplishment to come in under last year, but it's still too many for our city," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "We talk about it as numbers, but that's somebody's child, somebody's father, uncle."