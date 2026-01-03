Fatal shooting sparks first homicide investigation of 2026 in Baltimore City

Baltimore police have launched their first homicide investigation of 2026 following a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident took place at the 700 block of North Patterson Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene at 5:33 p.m., where they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders initially tried to resuscitate the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, due to the severity of his injuries, the man was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Homicide detectives are working to find the suspect of the crime as they investigate the incident.

If anyone has any information about the crime, they may contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

"...still too many."

Saturday's homicide was the first of its kind in 2026, occurring three days into the New Year.

In 2025, Baltimore City launched 133 homicide investigations, its fewest in nearly 50 years, and a 31% decrease since 2024.

"The progress we made this year was thanks to the tireless efforts of the men and women of BPD, our community violence interrupters, the Attorney General and State's Attorney's Offices, our state and federal law enforcement partners, and most importantly, Baltimore residents, who have embraced our comprehensive violence prevention strategy and helped to make it successful," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a joint statement with Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Stefanie Mavronis, the Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).

Baltimore's police department credited hiring increases, historically low attrition rates, and continued implementation of reforms under the federal consent decree for the decrease in crime.

Though leaders say there's still more work to be done.

"133 homicides are still too many. But we are seeing the positive impact of our work each and every day—not just in the data, but in the lives of the residents we serve," Mayor Scott wrote. "It takes all of us to build on this progress as we mark the beginning of another year and reaffirm our commitment to ending violence in our city."