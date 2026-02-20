Mumps cases on the rise in Maryland

Maryland is seeing an uptick in mumps cases, with at least 26 reported so far this year, according to the State Department of Health.

Health officials said the risk to the public is considered low as Maryland has a high vaccination rate against the disease.

As of Feb. 19, the state has recorded 19 confirmed cases and seven probable cases. According to health officials, most of the recent cases occurred in adults in the Baltimore area.

Health officials are investigating if there is a link between the cases.

Mumps cases in the U.S.

There have been nine mumps cases reported across six states as of Jan. 29, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the latest data only includes three cases in Maryland, along with one case each in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Nebraska and Virginia.

The last large surge in mumps cases occurred in 2019 when 3,780 cases were reported. In 2020, 694 cases were reported across the U.S., CDC data shows.

In 2025, the CDC recorded a total of 248 cases across the U.S., down slightly from the 400 cases reported in 2024.

What is mumps?

Mumps is a disease that can spread through contact with saliva or respiratory droplets, according to health officials. It is not considered to be as contagious as measles.

"The most effective prevention against a mumps infection is to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella, or MMR, vaccine, a two-dose series that is routinely recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose and the second dose at 4–6 years old," said Dr. Meg Sullivan, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services.

Mumps can occur in any age group, and CDC officials said recent outbreaks across the U.S. have occurred in settings where there is frequent close contact, like college campuses, schools and correctional facilities.

Symptoms of mumps usually appear within 2 to 4 weeks of exposure, and include swelling of the glands, which can lead to parotitis, loss of appetite, and other respiratory symptoms. Mumps infections usually last about three to seven days, according to health officials.

According to health officials, symptoms are milder for vaccinated people.

Individuals who have mumps symptoms should contact their health care provider to be evaluated.