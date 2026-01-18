Multiple vehicles involved in crash on an icy I-83 overpass in Baltimore

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on an icy Interstate 83 overpass on Sunday in Baltimore.

A Baltimore City Fire spokesperson said that up to 20 vehicles may have been involved in the crash around 6:50 p.m. at 29th Street and Druid Park Lake Drive. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

A driver involved in the crash told WJZ she was trying to merge onto I-83 South when she started sliding and then spun out, before other cars slid toward her car. She said she was struck by about three or four other sliding cars.

Wintry weather covered the roads with snow and ice on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting throughout the evening.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team says a flash freeze overnight will cause icy spots across our area into Monday morning, with morning lows dropping into the lower 20s and upper teens. The frigid temperatures could cause icy conditions on roadways, but especially on bridges and overpasses.

A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) spokesperson told WJZ that crews have been monitoring the road conditions and spreading hundreds of thousands of tons of salt all across the state.

"After sunset [and] through the overnight hours into Monday morning, we will have crews patrolling for any icy spots because the temperatures are supposed to then get below freezing," SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.