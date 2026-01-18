Maryland crews work to ensure wintry mix doesn't become an icy mess

A wintry mix kept crews busy all day Sunday, clearing the roads as best they could ahead of freezing temperatures.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) had to adapt its strategy close to when the storm hit the region.

But the mission remained the same, take care of all of the icy spots with all of its resources at its disposal.

With it getting as cold as it is, a local emergency medicine doctor is advising people to bundle up or avoid going outside altogether.

Clearing the roads

WJZ watched as SHA trucks refilled on salt at a storage facility in Timonium Sunday night.

Crews had been spreading the hundreds of thousands of tons of salt all across the state to prevent the ice from taking hold on any stretch of road.

Dominic Callaway was doing the same on a smaller scale, pouring salt on parking spots where he works. He said the wintry mix made his commute longer.

"It had already started snowing whenever I was leaving the house and it was pretty heavy," Callaway said. "People were driving a bit slower because it's slippery and stuff. I got here late, it took me like ten minutes longer than it usually does."

SHA is utilizing hundreds of workers and contractors to clear roads. Thanks to infrared sensors on its vehicles and weather stations, they're being deployed to take care of high problem areas first.

"After sunset [and] through the overnight hours into Monday morning, we will have crews patrolling for any icy spots because the temperatures are supposed to then get below freezing," said SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar.

The crews' work was noticed and appreciated.

"A little slippery, but not bad, they're doing a good job keeping it clear," said Delea Barkdoll, who was traveling to Pennsylvania State University from Columbia.

Health concerns from the cold

As the temperatures dip, Dr. Gregory Corcoran, the chief of emergency medicine at Sinai Hospital, warns to only go outside if you have to.

"The main thing I would be concerned about is frostbite, or hypothermia," Corcoran said. "Those things can be prevented by dressing in layers, staying indoors when possible, and limiting your exposure to the cold."

Covering your head, face and ears should be a priority, according to Corcoran.

Corcoran also said people with chronic medical conditions should take it easy. He said at this time of the year, a lot of people come into the emergency room after shoveling, or doing something else where they exerted themselves too much.