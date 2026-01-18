Snow expected Sunday afternoon in Maryland before bitter cold

Happy Sunday, Maryland.

An offshore system will develop and bring a second round of snow to the state on Sunday.

Colder air builds in with the potential for subzero wind chills for a few neighborhoods.

Second Sunday snow

After a round of morning snow (mainly rain for those along and south of I-95) that tapered off by about 9 a.m., a lull in the precipitation moved in with dry air that built in.

Some snowfall reports from Sunday morning, January 18, 2026 NWS Local Storm Reports

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Atlantic just off shore later in the morning. The system will move along the coast through the afternoon and evening, producing snow showers on its northeast side.

The First Alert Weather team will be watching the Eastern Shore and south of Baltimore/I-95 mainly for this second round of precipitation. Lighter snow is possible for areas north of that this afternoon but it's expected to be minimal.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Harford and Cecil counties through 6 p.m. Sunday. Up to two inches of additional snow is possible with this second round. Keep in mind, some areas will see less than two inches of additional snow.

The snow will wrap up in southern Maryland and along the lower Eastern Shore (where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 10 p.m.) during the evening hours.

The Winter Weather Advisories may be cancelled early if snow moves out before the expiration time, similar to what happened to the advisories west of the Bay this morning.

Getting colder

Once the snow dries out this evening, our attention will turn to much colder air that funnels in to start the week.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will be similar to Sunday: in the 30s to near 40 degrees. However, winds will be a little stronger, gusting to about 35 mph. Stronger winds remain in place through the middle of the week.

A cold front will move through on Monday, but will be a dry front.

Monday and Tuesday night will be a couple of the coldest nights we've experienced so far this season. Overnight lows will cool into the low to mid-teens widespread across the area. Winds will make it feel like the single digits, with a few spots that could feel like near or just below 0 degrees.

Tuesday's high temperatures will only peak in the 20s. Winds will keep the feels-like temperature in the teens, if not single digits, throughout the day.

Temperatures do get a bit milder Wednesday into the late week, but afternoons will still fall at least a little shy of normal highs for late January.

What's next?

The First Alert Weather team is expecting the second half of the week to run on the cool side as mentioned above, but also staying mainly dry.

There are hints that Thursday could bring a little precipitation to Maryland, but right now that potential is pretty low.

Next weekend also has potential for active weather. It is much too early to nail down any details but it is on our radar and we will keep you updated as we get closer.

Stay warm and stay safe, Maryland.