Multiple people injured in shooting at West Baltimore gas station

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a gas station in West Baltimore on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the BP Gas Station in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Police have not released additional information about the shooting or the number of people injured.

3 injured in Northwest Baltimore liquor store shooting

Earlier Sunday night, three people were injured in a shooting at a Northwest Baltimore liquor store, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to Pepper Liquor Store in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road, where they found a 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both women were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified that a 27-year-old man had arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the liquor store shooting is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.