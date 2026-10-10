Loved ones mourn teens killed in second Baltimore mass shooting in less than a week

Baltimore police are searching for suspects and have yet to announce an arrest in a mass shooting in West Baltimore Friday night.

It is the second mass shooting in the area in less than a week.

The young men who lost their lives Friday are 18 and 19 years old. WJZ Investigates spoke with a family member of one of the teenagers who is devastated but said it is too soon to speak publicly about the tragedy.

Two teens were killed Friday night during a violent mass shooting in West Baltimore. CBS News Baltimore

What we know about Friday's shooting

More than 20 rounds were fired at the scene near Ellicott Drive at Oakhurst Place in the Winchester neighborhood.

By the time the gunfire was over, four young men had been struck by bullets.

According to a review of BPD dispatch audio, one victim was shot at least once in the chest. Police were initially trying to determine whether any of the victims were juveniles.

"They're doing CPR on a person in the alley behind 28** Ellicott Drive," an officer said.

WJZ confirmed first responders pronounced the 18-year-old victim dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old man was driven to a hospital nearby, where he died.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man who arrived with him at the hospital survived.

Condolences have poured in online, including one mourner calling the shooting "insane." That person called one of the deceased teenagers "a great young man with a strong family" and added, "May you rest in peace."

Police have released little about their investigation, but dispatch audio reveals they did recover a weapon.

"Looks like it's going to be a Glock 25 with [an] extended magazine. That's going to be in the alleyway," an officer said at the scene.

Second mass shooting

The shooting in Winchester is a 10-minute walk from where a 12-year-old girl was killed in a mass shooting the prior Saturday.

Hundreds showed up to mourn Khloe Ishway at two vigils at Leon Day Park this week.

Khloe Ishway, a 12-year-old girl, was killed and four others were injured after an argument over a parking spot sparked a shooting during a youth football game at Leon Day Park in West Baltimore. CBS News Baltimore

Tyree Reynolds, a repeat offender, was arrested for Ishway's murder.

WJZ Investigates has reported that a top city anti-violence official petitioned for his release in another shooting case.

Reynolds got out of prison just eight days before police say he opened fire into a crowd at a youth football game, killing Ishway and injuring four other people, including a woman shot in the face.

Police are still looking for the second shooter in that case.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates has promised tough sentences for those behind the violence.

"If the evidence shows that we believe that someone has done something and that can be proven in a court of law, we are not going to be asking for anything involving numbers. We will be asking for sentences that involve the letters LIFE," Bates said at a news conference Thursday. "We must protect our vulnerable populations."

He also referenced the murder of Claudia Bismark after she and her husband were knocked to the pavement in a Fells Point robbery.

Claudia Bismark, 76, died after she and a 60-year-old man were assaulted and robbed Tuesday morning in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore's homicide rate

There have been at least 89 homicides in Baltimore this year, down 13 percent from this time last year.

As of Saturday evening, police had yet to identify any of the victims or any suspects in Friday night's mass shooting.

The public should call Metro Crime Stoppers with tips at 1-866-7-Lockup and can remain anonymous.