Mass shooting in West Baltimore leaves 2 teens dead, 2 others wounded

Two teens were killed Friday night during a violent mass shooting in West Baltimore, city police confirmed.

Officers say that they responded to the 2800 block of Ellicott Drive at 5:15 p.m., after receiving reports of the shooting.

When units arrived, they located an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Medical personnel responded to the scene and later pronounced the man dead.

Police say a short time later, they were notified that three more male victims, ages 19, 21, and 22, walked into an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old victim was provided life-saving assistance from medical personnel at the hospital but was unable to survive.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Homicide detectives who also responded to the scene of the shooting are leading the investigation and ask anyone who may know any details to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.