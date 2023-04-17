Watch CBS News
Sports

Mullins drives in 4 as the Orioles rally past White Sox 8-4

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

CHICAGO (AP) — Cedric Mullins had three hits and four RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in Baltimore's three-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Sunday.

Gunnar Henderson had two hits and scored three times as Baltimore rallied for the win in the rubber game of the weekend series. The Orioles erased a shaky start by Grayson Rodriguez with a 12-hit attack.

Chicago scored each of its four runs in the first. Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer, and Jake Burger added a solo drive.

But that was it for the White Sox for the rest of the day, and their pitching faltered once again in the team's fourth loss in five games. Dylan Cease issued five of the team's seven walks, running its total to 26 walks for the series.

Mike Baumann (2-0), Austin Voth and Félix Bautista combined for four innings of one-hit ball in relief of Rodriguez. The rookie right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked two in his third big league start.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on April 16, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.