Mullins drives in 4 as the Orioles rally past White Sox 8-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Cedric Mullins had three hits and four RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in Baltimore's three-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Sunday.

Gunnar Henderson had two hits and scored three times as Baltimore rallied for the win in the rubber game of the weekend series. The Orioles erased a shaky start by Grayson Rodriguez with a 12-hit attack.

Chicago scored each of its four runs in the first. Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer, and Jake Burger added a solo drive.

But that was it for the White Sox for the rest of the day, and their pitching faltered once again in the team's fourth loss in five games. Dylan Cease issued five of the team's seven walks, running its total to 26 walks for the series.

Mike Baumann (2-0), Austin Voth and Félix Bautista combined for four innings of one-hit ball in relief of Rodriguez. The rookie right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked two in his third big league start.

