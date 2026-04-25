Much-needed rain develops Saturday in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

We start off dry with showers developing Saturday afternoon and evening. Both halves of the weekend will have afternoon temperatures below normal.

Rain develops after dry start Saturday

An area of low pressure will be near Maryland through the weekend. It keeps cloud cover around for much of Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will break through at times.

Rain moves in from west to east this afternoon and evening. Once rain moves into the state, we keep it around tonight and into Sunday morning. Rainfall will be generally light but a few pockets of heavier rain mix in. A couple of thunderstorms are possible; however, our risk for severe weather is slim. Showers clear the region during the morning on Sunday.

This comes with that nearby area of low pressure that wont move away until Monday morning. Therefore, we also keep some clouds overhead for much of the weekend.

Less than inch of rain is expected across the state this weekend.

Temperatures to stabilize next week

This weekend will be running on the cool side during the afternoons. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be 10°-15° below normal. Typically in late April, you would expect high temperatures closer to 70°.

The next work week brings milder air. Highs for much of our area will be in the mid 60s to low 70s Monday through Friday.

Monday looks bright with a few clouds. Rain chances return Tuesday through Thursday.