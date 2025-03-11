Watch CBS News
MTA bus strikes, kills pedestrian in downtown Baltimore, police says

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

A pedestrian died after being struck by a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus in downtown Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fayette Street where they say a 36-year-old man fell under the bus and was struck. The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

The Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) responded to the scene. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call AIU investigators at 410-396-2606 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

