Baltimore man arrested for fatal shooting on MTA bus, police say

Baltimore man arrested for fatal shooting on MTA bus, police say

Baltimore man arrested for fatal shooting on MTA bus, police say

BALTIMORE – A 61-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Monday for a shooting on an MTA bus that left a man dead downtown, according to police.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Baltimore Police officers responded to South Eutaw Street around 2 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on an MTA bus. The man – identified as William Womack, 30 – died at the hospital, officers said.

Officers determined that the suspect did not know Womack, but they argued on the bus as Womack was leaving. The argument may have started after one of the men bumped into the other, according to officers.

Officers shared a photo of the suspect, and on Monday, Dec. 9, they arrested 61-year-old James Richburg as he was riding an MTA bus in the 1600 block of North Fulton Avenue. He was arrested without incident, officers said.

Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on a city bus in downtown Baltimore that left a man dead on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Baltimore Police Department

Richburg is charged with first-degree murder, according to officers.

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold shared a statement following the shooting. It reads, in part, "We are saddened any time an act of violence occurs on our system. We express our condolences to the victim and their family."

The statement went on to say, "While this incident is tragic and a headline on the news, it does not depict the full picture of safety and security on our system."