Second fetus found on MTA bus in East Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Two fetuses were found on a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police. 

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus.  A second fetus was found afterward, according to police.

The Medical Examiner's Office responded and took possession of each fetus.  

Homicide detectives are still conducting an investigation. 

First published on June 3, 2024 / 11:38 AM EDT

