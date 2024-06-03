Second fetus found on MTA bus in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two fetuses were found on a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus. A second fetus was found afterward, according to police.

The Medical Examiner's Office responded and took possession of each fetus.

Homicide detectives are still conducting an investigation.