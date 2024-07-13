14-year-old killed in MTA bus stabbing remembered at vigil: "He was everything to us"

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of family members and friends came together Saturday evening to remember a 14-year-old boy who died from a stabbing on an MTA bus on July 10 in Baltimore.

A vigil was held for Cortez Lemon on Belair Road and Frankford Avenue.

Cortez's heartbroken mother said her son was ambitious and he loved God and his family.

"He was smart, he was God-fearing, he was an athlete," said Angel White. "He was everything to us."

Baltimore Police said Cortez was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument on the bus with 18-year-old Brandon Adams Jr. Cortez ran off the bus and collapsed in front of a nearby liquor store.

"It's a horrible feeling to lose my firstborn child, my only son," White said.

Friends and family placed candles over the spot where Cortez was found stabbed,

Support staff from Leith Walk Elementary Middle School, where Cortez was a student, said he was charismatic and respectful.

They say it was important for them to attend the vigil and be there for his family.

"I'm sending prayers and love and condolences to his mother, his family, to Leith Walk, to everyone around that just knew Cortez and loved Cortez," Joshua said.

"This touched us in many ways," added Tyrice Campbell. "This is just a hit for us. And a lot of people just need to open their eyes, we need an outlet for our children."

Adams was arrested and charged with murder.