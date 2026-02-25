Person found dead after Maryland house fire

A person was found dead after a house fire in Mount Airy on Tuesday, according to Frederick County Fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 13900 block of Foggy Bottom around 1:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming through the roof of the single-story home. When firefighters entered the home, they found the fire extending from the first floor into the attic.

During a search of the home, firefighters encountered a large hole burned through the floor, impeding their access to parts of the home and creating additional hazards, officials said.

Fire officials said it took about 40 minutes and units from four counties to get the fire under control.

After the flames were extinguished, crews found a person dead under the debris, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

There have been nine other fatal house fires recorded in Maryland so far this year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. During this time last year, 11 fatal house fires had been reported.

In early February, a 59-year-old Halethorpe man died after a lighter sparked an accidental house fire, Baltimore County Fire officials said. The man, Dennis Randle, was found unconscious during a search of the home and was taken to a hospital, where he died days later. A woman and a firefighter were also injured.

It marked Baltimore County's fourth fire-related death of 2026.

One of the first fire fatalities of the year occurred after a house fire in Parkville on Jan. 4, which was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials, fire officials said.