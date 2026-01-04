Parkville fire leaves woman in critical condition, man injured, officials say

A woman is in critical condition and a man is injured after an early-morning fire in Parkville, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The fire started in the basement of a dwelling on the 1700 block of Weston Avenue at around 7:20 a.m., officials said.

Fire officials said two people suffered life-threatening injures.

They said in an update Sunday afternoon that a man was expected to recover, but a woman remained critically injured.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials," according to the fire department.

Two people were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms and escaped, officials said.