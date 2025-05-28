Repeat violent offender arrested for Baltimore shooting that left woman dead on Mother's Day, police say

A man was arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old woman on Mother's Day, according to Baltimore Police.

Tamal Johnson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Taniya Gray, 23, in the 4100 block of Mountwood Road.

Police identified Johnson as a repeat violent offender. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue on May 22, 11 days after the murder.

Mother killed in Baltimore shooting

Gray was found in the backseat of a car. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

She was a mother to a young girl.

A neighbor told WJZ that she called 911 after hearing gunshots and finding that the vehicle had rolled into a parked car.

When she looked inside the car, the neighbor said Gray was unresponsive in the backseat.

Mother's Day shooting prompts concerns for neighbors

Residents in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred told WJZ that the community is usually quiet.

Others said the shooting left them feeling uneasy about safety in the community.

"I have nephews and nieces who play outside willingly," a nearby resident said. "So it's like, okay, do I keep my babies in the house, do I sit outside with them, do I move, should I have cameras? It was unlikely for this to happen because it's a friendly neighborhood."

Historic drop in Baltimore's violent crime rate

Despite recent shootings in Baltimore, the city has recorded a dramatic drop in violent crime over the past year.

In April, the city recorded five homicides, the lowest monthly total ever.

However, the city has seen an increase so far in May, with 12 homicides reported as of May 26.

Still, crime rates are down compared to 2024.

Data from Baltimore Police shows a 20% drop in non-fatal shootings, with 126 cases reported in 2025, compared to 159 in 2024.