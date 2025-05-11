Woman dies after she was found shot inside vehicle in Southwest Baltimore, police say

Woman dies after she was found shot in vehicle in Southwest Baltimore

Two people were killed in separate shootings this weekend in Baltimore, including a 23-year-old woman who was found wounded in a vehicle.

The woman was located in the vehicle around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 4100 block of Mount Wood Road in Southwest Baltimore with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, a 37-year-old man died after a shooting in the 3500 block of 2nd Street in South Baltimore. Police said he was shot in the upper body.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Violence tracker in Baltimore

As of Friday, May 9, Baltimore Police responded to 43 murders in 2025, compared to 60 at this point in 2024. By May 9, 2025, there have been 107 people shot in Baltimore this year, compared to 147 during the same timeframe in 2024.

WJZ's gun violence tracker shows that within the past 12 months, 2,500 people in the city have been victims of gunfire, which includes any armed crime where someone is threatened with a gun, even if it wasn't fired.

Within the past 12 months, the victims impacted by gun violence the most are between the ages of 30 and 34.

Arrests made in murder of 15-year-old

On May 8, Baltimore Police arrested three men in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old a day earlier.

Rodsheead Alexander, 34, Zion Wimbish, 19, and Ra'Shawn Smith, 19, were all charged with the first-degree murder of 15-year-old John Lewis.

On Wednesday, May 7, officers located a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3500 block of Brehms Lane. Police then stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Mannasota and Brendan Avenues, where Lewis was injured from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital, where Lewis died, according to police.

Smith was the 19-year-old injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital before being brought to Central Booking, where he was charged.

Police investigating shooting death of 6-year-old

Then, on Saturday, May 3, a 6-year-old died from gunfire in the 800 block of Vine Street in Southwest Baltimore.

When officers arrived, they discovered a gun and the body of 6-year-old Micah Comegys, who had a single gunshot wound, inside a home.

Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed that Comegys was a student at Mary E. Rodman Elementary School.

"I can tell you what we will find is that whoever owns the gun, if it wasn't properly stored, they will be prosecuted to the best of our ability," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.