Morgan State University to announce new protocols to improve campus safety

BALTIMORE -- It's been one week since a shooting at Morgan State University shook the campus community.

Baltimore Police released new surveillance photos showing two persons of interest in the case Tuesday afternoon.

I wish they would find the people because this is insane, why would you even do that. It was homecoming. It's supposed to be a day, a week, of happiness of fresh air, and it wasn't.", Eboni Singletary, a junior at Morgan State, told WJZ.

While the search for the shooters continues, the university is taking steps to make the campus less open to the public, and keep students safer.

Morgan's President David Wilson is expected to announce new campus safety protocols Tuesday evening.

"I'm going to unveil to the university community a plan now to move and make Morgan less of an open campus," Wilson said. "It means that we're sending a clear message to bad actors that we don't want you here."

Governor Wes Moore, who also attended impact Maryland, spoke with WJZ about the shooting at Morgan, and the shooting that happened at Bowie State last weekend.

"At both of their homecomings, we have shootings that mar the events, and so we just have to deal with the fact that it is just far too easy for people to get their hands on firearms," Moore said.

Many Morgan students on campus told WJZ they feel uneasy that the shooters are still on the loose. For the majority, the security changes are welcome.

