Trauma looms at Morgan State University after mass shooting shakes campus community

BALTIMORE -- Going to college can already be a stressful situation, but after what happened at Morgan State University this week, the trauma could really take an even bigger toll on the well-being of students.

There are a lot of Morgan State students still processing what happened Tuesday night.

One of them is freshman business major Jayonee Carter.

"We had homecoming this week, I was really looking forward to that," Carter said. "It's my first year in college, so for something like this to happen...I'm a little confused."

WJZ caught her before she headed back home to New Jersey, which is where she is going to decompress for a bit.

"I just felt like I needed to go home, just to get away from the scenery," Carter said.

Going to a safe place is something Dr. Rishi Gautam, chair of psychiatry at LifeBridge Health, recommends.

When these events happen, Gautam said college students can lose trust and can lose motivation to keep going to school. He adds it's important students talk their feelings out with someone.

"There is no reason to be afraid to talk about how we feel," Gautam said. "So, it's okay to talk about it, to express it, to be sad, to be angry, to feel any which way you might feel at this moment. It's all okay."

Talking it out is especially important for those who already have mental health conditions, as exposure to this kind of violence can also lead to scary outcomes.

"One of the scariest things with post-traumatic stress or exposure to violence is that it numbs the person to the effects of violence," Gautam said. "So, they might be even at high risk of perpetuating or acting in violent ways."

Students who need help can set up a time with the University Counseling Center by calling 800-422-0009 or 443-885-3130.

There also is UWill Counseling Services, which is an online service available 24/7.

Related Coverage: