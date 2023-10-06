Morgan State University shooting: $9,000 reward offered, police looking for two shooters

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police, along with university leaders, gave an update on the investigation into the shooting at Morgan State University Friday afternoon and announced a $9,000 reward is now offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police also said they can now confirm there were two shooters in the incident.

Four of the five victims have been released from the hospital, another victim remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Police said they were searching for persons of interest in connection to the shooting Tuesday.

"We can't arrest someone if they don't know who they are," said Commissioner Worley Friday, as he asked for the public's help in the case.

Baltimore Police just released new video overnight showing persons of interest in connection to the Morgan State University shooting.



If you recognize any of these people, you’re urged to contact NE district detectives at 410-396-2444.@wjz



https://t.co/ghWJ0CbC7Q pic.twitter.com/a58j9lRRq7 — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 5, 2023

The shooting Tuesday night left the community shaken as it happened during the university's Homecoming Weekend. This is the third year in a row that homecoming activities have been marred by gun violence.

Classes and homecoming events were canceled in the wake of the shooting and Friday afternoon, Morgan State University President David Wilson said classes will resume Monday.

This is the third year in a row there was a shooting during homecoming week at @MorganStateU.



We talked to students who are concerned about security measures.



More here: https://t.co/8POMxRv3Sy @wjz pic.twitter.com/owvVhTbpMU — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) October 4, 2023

Increased security has been added around campus and to residence halls, said Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher. Hatcher said Friday he does not believe the shooting was related to homecoming events.

Anyone with information on suspects is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.