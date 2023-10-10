Watch CBS News
Bowie State University classes canceled for rest of week to address 'mental well-being' following shooting

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - Classes at Bowie State University have been canceled for the rest of the week in the wake of last weekend's shooting that injured two 19-year-olds during homecoming festivities.

The break will allow students, faculty and staff additional time to address their "mental well-being," university officials said.

"We encourage you to take this time to connect with resources, reach out to friends and loved ones, or seek support if needed," school officials said.

Previously, classes had been canceled for Monday.

Late Saturday, two 19-year-olds who were not students were injured in a shooting on Bowie State's campus. They are in stable condition, police said.

Police recovered one weapon, but no one is in custody.

Campus police said Monday the shooting started as a dispute between two groups of people. 

University leaders and Student Government Association leaders will meet to discuss more steps to support students.

