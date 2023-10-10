New Images: Baltimore police continue search for persons of interest in Morgan State University shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is still seeking to identify two individuals in connection to a mass shooting at Morgan State University.

Four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were shot, and all were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

After releasing video footage of several individuals last week, the department on Tuesday released new images showing two persons of interest.

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on suspects is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can remain anonymous.

Related Coverage: