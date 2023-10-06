Morgan State student recounts hearing gunfire, running for cover; hopes suspects are caught soon

Morgan State student recounts hearing gunfire, running for cover; hopes suspects are caught soon

BALTIMORE -- Boards still covered several windows at Thurgood Marshall Hall Friday—a reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on the Morgan State University campus Tuesday night when bullets went flying.

A boarded window on an upper floor of Thurgood Marshall Hall on the Morgan State University campus on Friday.

Freshman Briana Headen was driving near the residence hall with classmates when she heard the gunfire.

She immediately pulled over.

"We heard gunshots. I was like, 'What was that?' I thought it was a car backfiring, but it wasn't," she said. "We just ran into Blount. It was the closest building to us."

Like so many others, Headen and her friends were locked down for hours fearing an active shooter was on the loose.

Police swept dorms and other buildings, entering individual rooms in their search for possible suspects. It was a frightening scene that played out repeatedly.

"It was really scary because we couldn't go outside, couldn't see anything, couldn't do anything… We literally stayed in one room. We turned off the lights, made sure nothing would happen," Headen said.

The university released a timeline, saying Morgan State University police responded at 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

An emergency text alert and email were sent just three minutes later at 9:30 p.m.

Headen told WJZ that it is important to her that police catch those who opened fire injuring four of her classmates and leading to the first-ever cancellation of Homecoming Week festivities.

"It's really important. I don't want to walk around campus scared fearing for my life when I go into class thinking about who is going to come up next to me," Headen said.

#BREAKING: Baltimore police release pictures of persons of interest in the Morgan State University shooting that injured 5 people on campus @wjz Past story: https://t.co/Sh9L5Cp5xY pic.twitter.com/0tc0SDv4gW — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 5, 2023

Police believe there were two shooters.

Four of the five victims were students and only one remained hospitalized Friday evening.

As a result, Morgan State Police have ramped up security, permanently stationing an armed Morgan State University police officer outside Marshall Hall.

"I do feel safe with more security to make sure I'm safe," Headen said.

Thank you for your unwavering support. 💙🧡 As a Morgan Family, we stand strong and resilient. Please keep our injured students in your thoughts and prayers as we rise above this moment, reaffirming #MorganStrong! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/g1pf9JBzfN — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 6, 2023

She said Morgan is standing together in the wake of the tragedy.

"It's not the first time it happened but I think we can get through it," Headen said.

Here is what the University is doing to tighten security:

Morgan State University Police Department (MSUPD) officer patrols have been significantly increased throughout campus for the rest of the week, and an armed university police officer has been permanently stationed in the area outside of the Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall where the incident took place.

The reallocation of Morgan's supplemental security force, with security personnel being strategically placed in high-traffic areas.

Reinforcing the utilization of the MSUPD Safety Escort service, which is available 24/7, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., by calling 443-885-3103.

Morgan State University said its Counseling Center is open and available to offer support at the Center's office located in Holmes Hall, as well as in the University Student Center Bear Lounge, where some Counseling Center staff have been stationed.

Parents seeking information about their students may contact the Division of Student Affairs at 443-885-3527.

Students also have access to Uwill, an online 24-hour virtual counseling support service.

The school said if someone is concerned about a student, they may fill out a Student Concern Report Form.