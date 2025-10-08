Baltimore's Morgan State University to increase security during homecoming weekend

Morgan State University's homecoming weekend begins on Thursday, Oct. 9, and the Baltimore campus will increase security for the festivities.

The university is implementing safety measures to ensure everyone can enjoy the weekend feeling protected.

Chelsea Jackson is a Morgan State University Bear through and through.

"My dad went to Morgan," the alumna said. "So, it's always good to see a lot of your friends and family members, as well as organizations."

Jackson and her fellow alum, Malik Self, are both excited to return to campus for homecoming weekend. Self said he hasn't been back to the campus since 2019.

"I actually worked on that homecoming. I was working in the student center and there was a lot of violence going on," Self said. "Now that I hear about the safety rules, I'm actually happy about it."

Previous homecoming incidents

Morgan State's safety efforts continue a year after a man was shot near the campus, and after a 2023 mass shooting where five people were injured — four of whom were students.

A 17- and 18-year-old were later arrested in connection with the mass shooting. But the university wants to make sure that what happened in 2023 does not happen again.

Homecoming safety measures

Morgan State's Office of Police and Public Safety will be working in conjunction with Baltimore City Police and other security agencies during homecoming weekend.

"We want people to be safe," said Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher. "We want people to partner with us to ensure their safety. We can't do it ourselves. If they see something — say something."

Aerial drones, license plate readers, more security cameras, weapons detection technology, signage and more will also be placed around campus.

All on-campus, homecoming-related activities will end at 5 p.m. on Homecoming Day. After that time, campus access will be limited to pre-approved essential personnel and residential students.

Additionally, all academic buildings, offices and service spaces will close at 3 p.m., and amplified sound — including music — should end at 5 p.m., officials said.

Students react to safety measures

"Kind of crazy, but it is kind of necessary when you think about it," Morgan State sophomore Drew Barnes said of the safety measures.

Students like Barnes believe you can have a little fun during homecoming season — but only within reason.

"If you are outside coming on campus, be safe and be smart because we are students," he said.

"Homecoming is what you make it," Jackson said. "Just be there with good intentions, and good things will happen."

University officials told WJZ that these decisions were not made lightly, but any actions that compromise the safety of the community will not be tolerated.

Homecoming parking changes

According to Morgan State's Office of Police and Public Safety, parts of Hillen Road will be closed from Cold Spring Lane to Argonne Drive beginning on Saturday, Oct. 11, around 2:30 p.m. until the homecoming festivities are over.

Plus, parking will not be allowed on that portion of Hillen Road starting late Friday night through the morning of Sunday, Oct. 12.

Find additional parking information and where to park on Morgan's Homecoming website.

Morgan State's Homecoming Parade

Morgan State's Homecoming Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The event will feature the following:

Marching bands

Traditionally adorned floats, crafted with the university's colors and featuring themes that represent campus organizations, Greek chapters, academic departments and beloved mascots

Step teams, dance troupes and cheer squads performing high-energy choreography

Student groups and organizations

Alumni contingents

Campus leaders, special guests, and honored alumni

Find more information about the parade here.