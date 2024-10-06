Off campus shooting, dirt bike accident mar end of Morgan State University's homecoming weekend

BALTIMORE — It was a busy weekend in Northeast Baltimore for police as they investigated a dirt bike accident and shooting near Morgan State University on the night of their homecoming.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Patrol officers report hearing gunshots and being flagged down near the intersection of Hillen Road and Cold Spring Lane by a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and began to run.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

This all comes as university police worked to increase their security measures on campus ahead of homecoming.

Campus buildings closed early on homecoming day to enhance safety, and stricter enforcement was in place for those who disturbed the peace or broke the law.

"We recognize that our safety is imperative," said Amina Banks, a student at Morgan State University.

"Compared to my freshman year it was a little lax but still this was a good time," said Yasmeen, a junior at Morgan State University.

"But with the updates and stuff like that you know, with the security measures it was good to come outside and it felt better," explained Jordan Boyd, a senior at Morgan State University.

But once the homecoming activities were over, off-campus crowds were seen filling the streets around campus.

Then just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Hillen Road for reports of a collision involving two dirt bikes.

Police say one driver was a teenage boy and the other was a 24-year-old man.

After arriving officers began rendering CPR to the teen driver. Once medics arrived they continued giving CPR on the teen and then transported both drivers to the hospital.

The teen driver is in stable condition, according to police. The 24-year-old driver remains in the hospital with minor injuries.

Baltimore Police say there were between 30 and 50 dirt bikes in the area at the time.

While the investigations surrounding both incidents off-campus continue, some students remain positive.

"We have been especially cautious this year just because of what we have experienced last year," said Banks

"It was just very impactful and very touching, you know seeing everyone come back and have peace for real," said Boyd.