More storms possible in Maryland on Saturday

It was a quieter start to the day on Saturday. Some neighborhoods woke up to breezy and gusty winds but also a few showers to start the final day of May.

We'll see a few hours of quiet weather before another round of showers and possibly a few storms develop this afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Maryland in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. The threat is lower than Friday but still be aware of changing weather conditions. Damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat for any stronger storms on Saturday in Maryland. A few downpours are possible along with the chance for hail.

Once storms move out this evening, we are in for a quieter stretch.

We've heard your complaints about the cool and wet month we've had for May (although all of this wet weather has significantly improved our drought). Warmer and drier weather is on the way to start June.

Sunday is the pick of the two weekend days. Not only will it be drier and brighter but temperatures will be a touch warmer as well. We're looking at highs around the mid-70s across the area.

From there, we're in a warming trend. Temperatures this week return to and will quickly surpass normal highs for early June, which is about 80°. It'll feel more like mid-July before the week is done with highs closer to 90°. You'll also notice an uptick in humidity around midweek as temperatures rise.

Our next rain chance holds off until late week.