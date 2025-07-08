Severe storms likely again Wednesday afternoon across Maryland

More storm and rain chances continue this week in Maryland

More storm and rain chances continue this week in Maryland

After a round of severe storms swept through the region Tuesday, another round of dangerous weather is expected Wednesday. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day in response.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, potentially impacting the evening commute across central Maryland. The storms may bring damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential rainfall capable of flash flooding, and frequent lightning, increasing the risk of power outages and electrical damage. Residents are encouraged to check that surge protectors are working properly.

Partly cloudy, warm, and humid conditions are expected tonight, with overnight lows falling only into the mid-70s.

Wednesday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds before thunderstorms erupt between 2 and 3 p.m. Storms are likely to continue through sunset. High temperatures will approach 90 degrees, with heat index values near 100, adding to the discomfort.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the end of the workweek, with scattered afternoon storms possible Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will moderate slightly, though highs will still reach the 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, central Maryland can expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, with scattered storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs will hover around 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

The pattern of daily storm chances is likely to persist into next week, with high temperatures ranging from the 80s to near 90 and overnight lows staying in the 70s. While not every day will bring rain, multiple opportunities for showers and storms could help ease the region's ongoing drought conditions.